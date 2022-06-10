Sunderland summer 'target' released on a free by Championship rivals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, Sunderland were credited with an interest in the winger with the former Norwich City player set to become a free agent after spending last season on loan at Preston North End.

Sunderland are reported to have ‘registered their interest’ in the wideman.

And now he has been officially released.

Josh Murphy of Cardiff City.

A Cardiff statement read: "Eight members of the first team squad will depart Cardiff City Stadium this summer. Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Aden Flint, Josh Murphy, Marlon Pack, Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell and Will Vaulks will leave the club at the conclusion of their agreements on June 30th, 2022.

“Ahead of submission, contracts were offered to Joe Ralls, George Ratcliffe, Caleb Hughes, Jac Clay, James Crole and Aidan MacNamara.

“Sean Morrison will continue his rehabilitation from injury with the Bluebirds.”

Last month, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will have a competitive budget in the Championship next season but has warned that a period of transition will be inevitable.

Speakman told the Echo last month: “There is definitely a transition process.

“We’re not going to try and put a halt on any ambition, say that we’re going to try and finish 20th, 15th or 12th or whatever.

“We want to finish as high as we possibly can and will give everything to do that, but we’ve also got to be respectful of the fact that it is a new league and we are taking a new team into it.

“We’ve got to get the blend right in our squad to give us the best chance.

“What we’re not going to do is deviate from the strategy.

“We’re going to stick to what we’re doing, tweak it where we need to and in doing so we’re fairly sure we’ll have a really competitive team.

“You’ve seen our team this season with new players and young players coming in who hadn’t played in the league before, then can sometimes be a bit of adaptation.