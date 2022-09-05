News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland suffer Ross Stewart injury blow ahead of Middlesbrough fixture

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has picked up an injury ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:10 pm

The Scot left the pitch early during the pre-match warm-up after being named in the starting XI and was then taken out of the team.

Patrick Roberts’ took Stewart’s place in the side as Leon Dajaku was promoted to the substitutes bench.

Ross Stewart

Stewart had made an excellent start to the season scoring five goals in seven league matches.

