Sunderland suffer Ross Stewart injury blow ahead of Middlesbrough fixture
Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has picked up an injury ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
The Scot left the pitch early during the pre-match warm-up after being named in the starting XI and was then taken out of the team.
Patrick Roberts’ took Stewart’s place in the side as Leon Dajaku was promoted to the substitutes bench.
Read more
Most Popular
-
1
'A tough night': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Middlesbrough defeat and Ross Stewart injury
-
2
PIF finalising big money move that could be a huge boost for Newcastle United
-
3
Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 0 Highlights after Riley McGree goal and Ross Stewart injury blow
-
4
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray gives this update on concerning Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin injuries
-
5
Sunderland AFC injury news: The latest on Niall Huggins and Dan Ballard pre-Middlesbrough
Stewart had made an excellent start to the season scoring five goals in seven league matches.