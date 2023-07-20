Sunderland have seen bids rejected for two strikers in a double transfer blow to chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey.

Sunderland appear to have missed out on the signing of Croatian forward Matija Frigan and have had a bid rejected fo for Spanish forward Eliezer Mayenda.

The Black Cats are still trying to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart expected to miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Summer signing Hemir remains the club's only fit senior striker currently

A report in Croatia last week claimed Sunderland had a bid rejected for Frigan, who was the top scorer for Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka last season.

Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti reported that Sunderland had an opening bid of £3.4million rejected for Frigan with the Black Cats eager to add striking reinforcements.

However, a fresh report from Germanijak claims that Frigan is a medical away from concluding a deal with Belgian first division club Westerlo.

Sunderland were also credited with interest in the 18-year-old forward Mayenda last week, with Ligue 2 side Sochaux facing financial difficulties.

Yet according to French newspaper L’Est Republicain, Sunderland have seen two bids turned down for the 18-year-old, with the latest offer said to be "just over €1million euros, including a bonus and 20 per cent resale clause." That works out at around £865k.