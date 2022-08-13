Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Less than nine minutes had been played at the Stadium of Light when Ballard went down after a collision with a Rangers player.

After receiving treatment, the defender then left the pitch in discomfort and was struggling to put weight on his right foot.

Ballard signed for Sunderland from Arsenal in the summer and started the Black Cats first two Championship matches against Coventry and Bristol City.

Dan Ballard

Luke O’Nien replaced the centre-back in the QPR match which finished 2-2.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil said after the match: "It's a massive blow,"

"Dan is a key player, we've spent money on him to improve the squad. We've lost him, and it just shows where we are. We're light.

"We've lost a signing we've brought in, if you look at the squad today we've only had two starters from who we signed in the summer, and now we've lost one of them.