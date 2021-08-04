Sunderland suffer Championship striker delay as Leeds United inflict blow on Cats – plus Portsmouth, Ipswich updates

The Black Cats boss and his recruitment team are still on the lookout for new signings as they look to guide the club out of the third tier at the fourth attempt.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Echo this week, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman provided an update on Denver Hume’s future.

“There are several factors within the context of Denver’s situation and we have to give him the room to decide where he’s best suited,” Speakman said.

“He’s not going to start the season and therefore, there hasn’t been that huge time pressure on it.

“We have to be respectful that all of these players who are out of contract, especially in this new climate, they’ve got to make the best decision.

“Denver is in every day doing his work, he’s a smashing young professional and a cracking kid.

“We have no issue with where it’s at, at the minute.

“We are relaxed, but of course at some point you need the decision. We have to provide the fairest amount of time to make a decision, and we have a duty of care to Denver because he’s one of our homegrown players.

“We don’t like to go down the route of hard deadlines but I think that naturally, when the season starts, we need to know who is in the squad.

“Those conversations with Denver are ongoing.”

