Sunderland suffer Carl Winchester injury blow

Defender Carl Winchester had to be subbed off after just seven minutes, nursing what appeared to be an upper-leg muscle injury.
He was replaced by Callum Doyle.
Winchester has started every game under Alex Neil and had spoken highly of the Sunderland head coach ahead of the game.
"I'll do anything to try and get this team promoted,” he said.
"I've really enjoyed the role to be fair, when the gaffer came in he just said that he felt I could cover the ground well, get up the pitch well, step in [with the ball] and join in the play which he likes.
"I've enjoyed it, but he knows I'll play anywhere for him.
"He's been brilliant, he's just one of those managers that takes no [nonsense],” added Winchester.
Sunderland are battling for promotion and a play-off place.