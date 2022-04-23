Sunderland suffer Carl Winchester injury blow

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Carl Winchester had to be subbed off after just seven minutes, nursing what appeared to be an upper-leg muscle injury.

He was replaced by Callum Doyle.

Winchester has started every game under Alex Neil and had spoken highly of the Sunderland head coach ahead of the game.

"I'll do anything to try and get this team promoted,” he said.

"I've really enjoyed the role to be fair, when the gaffer came in he just said that he felt I could cover the ground well, get up the pitch well, step in [with the ball] and join in the play which he likes.

"I've enjoyed it, but he knows I'll play anywhere for him.

"He's been brilliant, he's just one of those managers that takes no [nonsense],” added Winchester.