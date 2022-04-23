Loading...

Sunderland suffer Carl Winchester injury blow

Sunderland suffered an early injury blow in their League One game against Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light.

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 4:07 pm

Defender Carl Winchester had to be subbed off after just seven minutes, nursing what appeared to be an upper-leg muscle injury.

He was replaced by Callum Doyle.

Winchester has started every game under Alex Neil and had spoken highly of the Sunderland head coach ahead of the game.

Carl Winchester. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I'll do anything to try and get this team promoted,” he said.

"I've really enjoyed the role to be fair, when the gaffer came in he just said that he felt I could cover the ground well, get up the pitch well, step in [with the ball] and join in the play which he likes.

"I've enjoyed it, but he knows I'll play anywhere for him.

"He's been brilliant, he's just one of those managers that takes no [nonsense],” added Winchester.

Sunderland are battling for promotion and a play-off place.

