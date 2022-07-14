Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
Sunderland suffered a 2-0 loss against AS Roma in their final match in Portugal yesterday morning.
Following their return from the pre-season camp, Alex Neil’s side will travel to Scotland to face a familiar face in Jack Ross and his Dundee United team.
The clash is set to kick off at 3pm on Saturday 16th July at Tannadice Park.
Tickets for the match are still available to fans and are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s, students and under-18s and £5 for under-16s.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Coventry City snap up England youth international
Coventry City have confirmed the loan signing of Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo. The 21-year-old made only one appearance for the newly promoted club last season. (Coventry City FC)
2. Ex-Wolves veteran nearing Birmingham City switch
Birmingham City are reportedly on the verge of making their third summer signing as they look to snap up goalkeeper John Ruddy following his release from Wolves this summer. The 35-year-old only managed two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Birmingham Live)
3. Blackburn in talks over Liverpool defender
Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly likely to sign Liverpool's Ben Davies this summer after they opened talks with the Premier League clbu over a move. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. (Daily Mail)
4. Leeds United could target Potters full-back
Leeds United have reportedly refreshed their interest in Stoke City's Josh Tymon following an injury to Junior Firpo. The Whites had been linked with the left-back earlier in the window, as well as Norwich City and Rangers. (Football Insider)