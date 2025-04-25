Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have just two matches left before they head into the Championship play-offs next month.

Head coach Regis Le Bris has made a point of rotating his side in recent weeks to ensure that he has a fit and healthy squad available to him at the business end of the campaign, but judging by his comments in a press conference earlier this week, the Frenchman is preparing to field his strongest XI against both Oxford United and QPR.

And with that in mind, we’ve taken a closer look at which Sunderland players have registered the most minutes in the second tier this season to see which talents Le Bris has relied on most during the Black Cats’ run to the play-offs.

Anthony Patterson - 3,600 minutes

Patterson has come in for some stick from certain sections of the fanbase this season, but he continues to have the full backing of Le Bris, and is very much Sunderland’s undisputed number one.

Trai Hume - 3,630 minutes

The only two matches Hume has missed in the Championship this term have both been due to suspension. A mainstay and a warrior, the right-back has arguably been the Black Cats’ best performer this term.

Chris Mepham - 3,127 minutes

Mepham’s late arrival over the summer has been made all the more important given the glut of defensive injuries that Sunderland have had to deal with this term. The Bournemouth loanee has proved to be a superb addition to the Stadium of Light dressing room.

Luke O’Nien - 3,755 minutes

A stalwart of this Sunderland side, nobody has played more minutes in the Championship for the Black Cats this season than O’Nien. The club captain continues to be a vital member of Le Bris’ backline.

Dennis Cirkin - 2,632 minutes

Cirkin started the season at a canter, but has been disrupted by injuries in recent months, and will be hoping to get back to full fitness just in time for the play-offs.

Dan Neil - 3,728 minutes

Another who has barely had a rest this season, Neil has taken on the mantle of the captain’s armband and led by example in the middle of the park. An ever-present, and a serious talent.

Jobe Bellingham - 3,327 minutes

At times this season, it has been easy to forget just how young Bellingham is. The teenager has been a fantastic presence for Sunderland in the engine room, and has done remarkably well given how much football he has played.

Chris Rigg - 2,908 minutes

The exact same could be said of Chris Rigg, who has shone for the Black Cats in spite of his vast inexperience. At times, he has looked as if the rigours of the campaign have caught up with him a little, but by and large, he has been revelatory.

Patrick Roberts - 3,134 minutes

Had Ian Poveda been fit for most of the season, perhaps Roberts would have been afforded more of a rest at various points, but in relatively tricky circumstances, he has stepped up and done a really decent job despite his heavy workload.

Eliezer Mayenda - 2,061 minutes

A proper breakout campaign for the Spaniard, who has featured as both a striker and a winger, and has steadily improved as the season as wore on. Mayenda has established himself as a massively important player for Sunderland.

Wilson Isidor - 3,016 minutes

And finally, Isidor may be enduring something of a barren spell at the time of writing, but he remains Sunderland’s top scorer, and has proven himself to be a very, very worthwhile acquisition.

