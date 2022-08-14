Alex Neil’s side took a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of finishes from Ross Stewart and Simms. The hosts looked like they would see the game out before Ilias Chair’s free-kick halved the deficit.
Simms was withdrawn not long into the second half as QPR took control of the game.
QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng then scored a late equaliser after coming up for a corner and heading the ball home.
After the game, Simms – who joined the club on loan from Everton earlier in the summer – took to Twitter to speak to supporters.
He said: “Home debut. Disappointing not to get all 3 points, however nice to get a goal in front of you home fans.”
Sunderland are next in action in the Championship against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.