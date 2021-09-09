Sunderland striker Will Grigg makes honest admission about deadline day switch to Rotherham

Grigg joined Rotherham on loan until the end of the season on deadline day and with the striker in the final year of his Sunderland deal, his spell on Wearside will surely end next summer.

A permanent move to Rotherham could be an option depending on how successful his loan move is this season.

Grigg also had praise for Johnson for the way in which he helped to find the striker a new club, to rediscover his form.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Will Grigg scored on his Rotherham debut. Picture by Frank Reid.

Typically Grigg, who has been a flop on Wearside since his big-money move from Wigan, opened his account for his new club in his first game as they thrashed Doncaster Rovers in the Papa John’s Trophy clash, Rotherham running out 6-0 winners.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Grigg admitted he was surprised Sunderland allowed him to join Rotherham on loan, a promotion rival.

Was he surprised to be able to join Rotherham?

“Yes. It wasn’t something I wanted to get too involved in, to be honest. I went to bypass that as quickly as possible.

“To be fair, the manager at Sunderland was good. He just wanted me to go out and enjoy my football. We spoke about where we were at and he said he wanted me to be happy again. He was very helpful and it wasn’t a stumbling block.”

He added: “The main thing it (Sunderland) has done is make me look back at my successful times, my happy periods.

“It gives you that extra bit of motivation and drive to get back to that place.

“I have been at my best when I have been happy and I have been happy because I am playing well. When you are doing well, you do not think about it at all. It will be nice to get back to that place and just really enjoy it again."

Sunderland made nine summer signings themselves this summer and sit top of the League One table.

They return to action on Saturday when they host Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light in a 3pm kick-off.

Their game against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend was postponed after several international call-ups.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.