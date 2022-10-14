Here, we explain the injury latest and run you through the options Tony Mowbray has been considering, and where he currently stands on each and every one...

ELLIS SIMMS & ROSS STEWART

Sunderland expect Ross Stewart to first be available when Millwall visit the Stadium of Light after the World Cup break (December 3rd). While there is a chance he could be back in some form of training before the break, at this stage the Black Cats are strongly minded to take no risks with such a key player, and give him that chance to get fully up to speed.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

With Ellis Simms the picture is a little bit more complicated. Simms was back on the Academy of Light pitches for the first time on Thursday as he looks to recover from a toe ligament injury, which represents a significant step forward. However, Mowbray has warned that it could be a week to ten days before he is joining team-mates in drills.

As such, it could still be at least a fortnight until he is eligible for selection - and so the trip to Luton looks at this stage the very first opportunity for him to return. A more realistic target might be the visit of Cardiff City a week after that.

All that depends on Simms moving through his comeback pain-free, of which there are no guarantees. His rehabilitation is understandably managed in close consultation with his parent club Everton.

The upshot of all this is that Mowbray will almost certainly be without a striker for the next three games, and possibly another couple more beyond that.

MOWBRAY’S OTHER OPTIONS

After missing out on Nathan Broadhead, Sunderland assessed the market for a third striker but ultimately opted against it, feeling that an option of the calibre required wasn’t available.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has subsequently said that his view was that both Amad Diallo, who had signed the day before the window closed, and Leon Dajaku could offer cover.

The reality for Mowbray in recent weeks has been more challenging.

Amad has shown flashes of serious talent but the head coach has admitted that he feels he is happier and stronger playing off the right. While he has impressed in central areas at times, it has been when playing alongside another striker. He’s a wonderfully talented footballer, but not a physical number nine or a penalty-box poacher.

The same could be said of Dajaku, who does bring some physicality through the middle but who Mowbray also has reservations over playing as a striker. The German winger did play there against Leeds United U21s on Monday night, which suggests he hasn’t fully given up on the idea just yet.

THE FREE AGENT CONUNDRUM

Simms’ cautiously encouraging progress will underline Sunderland’s already strong stance that a free-agent isn’t the right way to go.

Mowbray said the recruitment team has ‘scoured the world’ and decided right now there’s no player who could make both a short and medium-term impact.

If a player was to arrive in the future, it’d be to compliment Simms and Stewart for the long run.

THE YOUNGSTER MANY FANS WANT TO SEE

Earlier this week The Echo ran a poll on social media to see who fans would play up front this weekend. Max Thompson was the clear winner. The 20-year-old joined from Burnley for an undisclosed fee this summer, has played (albeit very briefly) under Sean Dyche in the Premier League and has five U21 goals already this season. You can see why supporters think it worth a go.

Tony Mowbray at this stage believes he is not quite ready, that his positional play and understanding of the game needs work and that to put him in such a high-profile position right now could damage his development. He is tracking his progress, though.

Yesterday Mowbray explained: “I’ve been here around five or six weeks. So Max has probably half a dozen times trained with us, and I’ve seen him play against Middlesbrough in the U21s.

“The day he’s trained with us, he’s done alright. He’s a hard-working, honest kid who will run for you. The other thing I’d say is I lean on the existing staff, and it’s not been driven back to me that this kid is the answer right now.

“I need to see more of Max, and there will obviously be an opportunity for him on Friday night. If he knocks me over…

“I know Max played in the Premier League, so I had asked about him and why he wasn’t training with us every day, like an Abdoullah Ba or Jewison Bennette for example. He hasn’t been. That’s the reality of it.

“You have to protect young footballers, you have to know they’re ready before you expose them to the harshness of professional football.”

So while Thompson isn’t deemed an option right now, he has the chance against Reading U21s this evening to start stating his case.

AND SO… THE LEADING CONTENDER?

While not ideal, Jack Clarke moving infield at Swansea City not only brought a goal but a focal point. Mowbray feels Clarke is stronger than many realise and most importantly, he has the pace to run in behind.

While playing Alex Pritchard as a false nine worked well initially against Reading, in recent games stretching the opposition defence has been a major issue.

Mowbray is therefore giving consideration to continuing with Clarke, which would also allow him to bring another forward such as Jewison Bennette into the side.

