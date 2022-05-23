Steve Clarke has named an extended 28-man squad for next month’s international fixtures, with the Scots set to face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday, June 1 (7.45pm kick-off).
The match was due to take place on March 24 but was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Should Scotland beat Ukraine, they will face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, June 5 for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland's estimated worth following promotion to the Championship plus Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' financial dilemma
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats star admits he will 'probably leave' club following promotion to Championship - exclusive
-
3
Pride, passion and promotion! 14 brilliant pictures of Sunderland fans celebrating at Wembley and Trafalgar Square
-
4
Wigan ace Max Power sends classy message to Sunderland and Lynden Gooch that fans will love
-
5
Inside the incredible, joyous weekend Sunderland took over London and ended years of play-off pain
Clarke’s side will also play three Nations League matches in June, with two scheduled games against Armenia, either side of a match against Republic of Ireland in Dublin.
Despite being called up to the Scotland squad for the first time in March, Stewart, 25, didn’t make his debut for the national side.
When asked about his international experience last month, Stewart told the Echo: “I loved it.
“Going away and representing your country and even just the training side and playing with players of that quality who were at the camp, it’s what you want to do as a player. It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.
“Hopefully it happens again in the future but I know for that to happen I have to do well for my club, so I’ll just keep trying to do that and hopefully that will happen.”
Stewart scored his 26th goal of the season for Sunderland as the Black Cats beat Wycombe 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley.