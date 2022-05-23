Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke has named an extended 28-man squad for next month’s international fixtures, with the Scots set to face Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday, June 1 (7.45pm kick-off).

The match was due to take place on March 24 but was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Should Scotland beat Ukraine, they will face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, June 5 for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland at Wembley. Picture by FRANK REID

Clarke’s side will also play three Nations League matches in June, with two scheduled games against Armenia, either side of a match against Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Despite being called up to the Scotland squad for the first time in March, Stewart, 25, didn’t make his debut for the national side.

When asked about his international experience last month, Stewart told the Echo: “I loved it.

“Going away and representing your country and even just the training side and playing with players of that quality who were at the camp, it’s what you want to do as a player. It’s what I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.

“Hopefully it happens again in the future but I know for that to happen I have to do well for my club, so I’ll just keep trying to do that and hopefully that will happen.”