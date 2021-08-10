Sunderland striker and defender hunt latest plus Shrewsbury midfielder set for exit, Ipswich strengthen and Nottingham Forest target Sheffield Wednesday ace

We round-up the latest transfer news and gossip in our round-up below.

Meanwhile, ahead of tonight’s trip for Sunderland to Port Vale, boss Lee Johnson says Callum Doyle has passed yet another major test as he continues to impress at Sunderland.

The Manchester City loanee grew into the opening-day fixture as the Black Cats sealed a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic, building yet more momentum from an excellent pre-season campaign.

Johnson had been hugely impressed with how the 17-year-old dealt with experienced forward Josh Magennis a week previous, and says his showing in front over 31,000 fans was another big step forward.

Tellingly, the Sunderland head coach believes there is even more to come from Doyle in the weeks and months ahead.

"It was a big test for him," Johnson said.

"He passed one last week in the way he was able to cope with the physicality of Josh Magennis at Hull, and this was an even bigger one.

"You can never be sure how young players are going to react. Sometimes the legs go a bit to jelly, they can get a little elbow and suddenly crumble.

"But I think he just grew and grew through the game.

"His passing ability I think is already as good as anything in the division. Even there, I don't think he had as many line-cutting passes as he normally would. But you could see the two or three diagonals that were full of quality.

1. Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United is in demand Sunderland have been dealt a fresh blow in their pursuit of Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison. Jebbison has been linked with Sunderland throughout the summer with the Black Cats facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to secure a season-long loan deal. However, fresh reports now suggest that Belgian side Beerschot could be The Blades’ preferred choice for Jebbison. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

2. Sunderland are targeting more defenders and another striker Sunderland are still on the lookout for defenders and another striker ahead of the August 31 deadline. Lee Johnson would ideally like another four quality signings. Bolstering his options at full-back is key. Photo: FRANK REID 2020 Buy photo

3. Sunderland still hope to complete deal for Spurs defender Sunderland’s quest to land Tottenham youngster Dennis Cirkin looks to have taken a leap forward with the player reportedly turning-down a new contract at Spurs, preferring to move to another club on a permanent deal. Cirkin, who turned 19 in April, has yet to make a senior appearance for Spurs but comes highly recommended with former-manager Jose Mourinho describing him as having “a lot of quality”. Photo: FRANK REID 2019 Buy photo

4. Newcastle United defender joins Wigan Athletic on loan Kelland Watts has joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan. The defender – who spent last season at Plymouth Argyle – impressed in Newcastle United's pre-season campaign. "I’ve met the lads and the gaffer, and I’m really happy to be here,” said the 21-year-old. “They’ve welcomed me in well, which has been brilliant. I think what excited me when I knew Wigan were interested was the players that have come through the door, and the management team as well. I thought it was a special group here, and something I want to be a part of – winning games and keeping clean sheets. Photo: JPI Buy photo