Sunderland are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with the Crystal Palace winger

Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town are all interested in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who also adds that Luton Town are “hopeful of winning the battle to sign the Palace attacker on loan during the summer transfer window.

Sunderland were one of several Championship clubs credited with interest in the 21-year-old last summer, along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town before both clubs won promotion to the Premier League. Portsmouth and Hull have also been linked with Rak-Sakyi in recent months.

Following an impressive loan spell at Charlton during the 2022-23 season, Palace made the decision to keep Rak-Sakyi at Selhurst Park rather than loan him out for a second successive campaign. During his time in League One, Rak-Sakyi netted 15 goals in 49 outings before heading back to Selhurst Park.