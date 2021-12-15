Sunderland step up COVID-19 protocols with Lee Johnson encouraged by high vaccination rates in his squad

Football fixtures across the pyramid have started to be affected by the surging Omicron strain, though the Black Cats have been unaffected thus far.

The EFL recently issued updated guidelines to clubs on how to manage the rising threat, and Johnson says the issue has been discussed with the playing squad.

"The EFL have offered guidelines through a letter that was sent out," Johnson said.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

"We spoke to the players yesterday about it, it's ever-evolving and a fluid situation, where nobody really knows exactly how it will affect everyone.

"We've got to two things really, which is to protect ourselves and those around us, and also protect the points. So we need to make sure our protocols are absolutely on point, so that if there are any cancellations it is justified because we have done everything we can and absolutely correctly.

"That involves mask wearing, making sure players don't travel in together, etc.

"It's not quite as bad as last time because obviously the national guidelines around isolation are different. If you are double-vaccinated and are a close contact then you have to take a lateral flow test every day for seven to day, and so these are things we will now have to implement [if we get a case].

"That's as long as the player is double-jabbed, and I think we have 97% of the squad who are which is good.

"Then as of next week the boosters are ready to go for us."

Johnson said everyone in football is keen to keep fans at grounds, with updated protocols now in place at clubs with capacities of over 10.000.

"The principle point is that we're desperate to keep fans at games and to keep them safe and comfortable," Johnson said.

"There's a lot goes into that but from our point of view, we focus on the fundamentals which is good hygiene, the protocols and that if we do get a positive case, we isolate that individual quickly."

