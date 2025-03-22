Sunderland face Millwall in the Championship next up - with Régis Le Bris’ side hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Haji Wright-inspired 3-0 loss away to Coventry City last time out.
The Black Cats are still fourth in the lead and look a sure bet to finish in the top-six spots despite their form dipping in recent weeks, though the automatic promotion spots now look to be slightly beyond them.
Sunderland face several injury issues and worries currently with the likes of Dan Ballard and Salis Abdul Samed ruled out of the clash, while there is still a big question mark over the fitness of Dennis Cirkin after the full-back was withdrawn against Coventry City.
However, Le Bris is more than likely to be boosted by a couple of injury returns to his squad and may well make a couple of changes to his team to face Millwall in the Championship.
Here, James Copley predicts Régis Le Bris’ starting XI and subs to face Millwall at the Stadium of Light:
