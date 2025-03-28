Sunderland's starting XI to face Millwall predicted after triple injury blow and defensive crisis - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 28th Mar 2025, 06:50 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 09:03 BST

James Copley predicts Régis Le Bris’ starting XI and subs to face Millwall in the Championship on Saturday at the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Beis has provided an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of this weekend’s return to Championship action, with updates on Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Enzo Le Fee and Trai Hume.

Sunderland face Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the league on Saturday afternoon, with the Black Cats hoping to bounce back to their 3-0 drubbing away to Coventry City before the international break. Le Bris’ side also disappointedly drew with Preston at home previous to the clash at the CBS Arena.

During the clash in Coventry, left-back Cirkin was withdrawn in the second half after appearing to pick up an injury during the drubbing. The former Tottenham man was then withdrawn from England’s U21 squad over the break after being called up for the first time by Lee Carsley.

Here, James Copley predicts Régis Le Bris’ starting XI and subs to face Millwall at the Stadium of Light if Trai Hume is indeed injured.

Sunderland's number one goalkeeper is unlikely to be dropped by Régis Le Bris as this stage of the season.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Sunderland's number one goalkeeper is unlikely to be dropped by Régis Le Bris as this stage of the season. | James Copley Photo: James Copley

Photo Sales
Le Bris has confirmed that Hume will likely play through a hip injury against Millwall

2. RB: Trai Hume

Le Bris has confirmed that Hume will likely play through a hip injury against Millwall | James Copley Photo: James Copley

Photo Sales
Sunderland's club captain is a shoo-in to start against Millwall under Régis Le Bris in the Championship. And if Hume is out, O'Nien could find himself at right-back.

3. RB: Luke O'Nien

Sunderland's club captain is a shoo-in to start against Millwall under Régis Le Bris in the Championship. And if Hume is out, O'Nien could find himself at right-back. | James Copley

Photo Sales
The Wales international centre-back will more than likely start for Sunderland against Millwall if he comes through the break unscathed.

4. CB: Chris Mepham

The Wales international centre-back will more than likely start for Sunderland against Millwall if he comes through the break unscathed. | James Copley Photo: James Copley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Regis Le BrisMillwallSunderlandChampionshipFitnessCoventry CityDan BallardStadium of Light
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice