Régis Le Beis has provided an update on the fitness of his squad ahead of this weekend’s return to Championship action, with updates on Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde, Enzo Le Fee and Trai Hume.

Sunderland face Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the league on Saturday afternoon, with the Black Cats hoping to bounce back to their 3-0 drubbing away to Coventry City before the international break. Le Bris’ side also disappointedly drew with Preston at home previous to the clash at the CBS Arena.

During the clash in Coventry, left-back Cirkin was withdrawn in the second half after appearing to pick up an injury during the drubbing. The former Tottenham man was then withdrawn from England’s U21 squad over the break after being called up for the first time by Lee Carsley.

Here, James Copley predicts Régis Le Bris’ starting XI and subs to face Millwall at the Stadium of Light if Trai Hume is indeed injured.

GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland's number one goalkeeper is unlikely to be dropped by Régis Le Bris as this stage of the season.

RB: Trai Hume Le Bris has confirmed that Hume will likely play through a hip injury against Millwall

RB: Luke O'Nien Sunderland's club captain is a shoo-in to start against Millwall under Régis Le Bris in the Championship. And if Hume is out, O'Nien could find himself at right-back.