Sunderland and Middlesbrough return to Championship action on Monday night in what represents a huge contest for both teams and their promotion aspirations.
Régis Le Bris has a number of selection decisions to weigh up, both within his starting XI and on his substitute’s bench. Here’s what we think he might go with...
1. GK - Anthony Patterson
Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper and no doubt he'll be in the side for the play-offs. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play in the play-off campaign. | Frank Reid
3. CB - Dan Ballard
One of the positions that is almost too hard to call. Chris Mepham has been outstanding this season and deserves to play but Ballard brings so much to the table in terms of his defensive attributes. Le Bris has said he's in contention to start and showed earlier this season he's prepared to be ruthless. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
4. CB - Luke O'Nien
O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is almost certain to start in a game of this importance. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.