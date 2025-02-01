Régis Le Bris's Sunderland starting XI and substitutes to face Middlesbrough predicted - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 07:00 BST

Sunderland are looking to get back to winning ways on Monday night

Sunderland and Middlesbrough return to Championship action on Monday night in what represents a huge contest for both teams and their promotion aspirations.

Régis Le Bris has a number of selection decisions to weigh up, both within his starting XI and on his substitute’s bench. Here’s what we think he might go with...

GK - Anthony Patterson

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Sunderland's first-choice goalkeeper and no doubt he'll be in the side for the play-offs. | Frank Reid

RB - Trai Hume

2. RB - Trai Hume

Recently named Sunderland's player of the season, Hume is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has a crucial role to play in the play-off campaign. | Frank Reid

CB - Dan Ballard

3. CB - Dan Ballard

One of the positions that is almost too hard to call. Chris Mepham has been outstanding this season and deserves to play but Ballard brings so much to the table in terms of his defensive attributes. Le Bris has said he's in contention to start and showed earlier this season he's prepared to be ruthless. | Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

CB - Luke O'Nien

4. CB - Luke O'Nien

O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep areas mean he is almost certain to start in a game of this importance. | Frank Reid

