Sunderland stars to sign for Wolves, AS Roma and Manchester City in five years time - according to FM24: gallery

Football Manager 2024 allows fans to take an alternative glimpse into the future!
By James Copley
Published 7th Nov 2023, 08:58 GMT

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2024 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Here, though, we take a look at where these 17 Sunderland players end up after five simulated seasons of Football Manager 2024.

1. Pierre Ekwah

Pierre Ekwah stayed with Sunderland until 2026 on Football Manager 2024 before joining Blackburn Rovers for a massive sum of £23.5million. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Dan Neil

In 2028, the 26-year-old Dan Neil is still at Sunderland with the club having been promoted to the Premier League. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Anthony Patterson

In 2028, the 28-year-old Anthony Patterson is still at Sunderland with the club having been promoted to the Premier League. Patterson is club captain on the game. Photo: Jess Hornby

4. Chris Rigg

In 2028, Chris Rigg is with Premier League giants Manchester City but failed to make a single appearance for the club in five seasons. Photo: Frank Reid

