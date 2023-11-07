Sunderland stars to sign for Wolves, AS Roma and Manchester City in five years time - according to FM24: gallery
Football Manager 2024 allows fans to take an alternative glimpse into the future!
Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2024 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.
Here, though, we take a look at where these 17 Sunderland players end up after five simulated seasons of Football Manager 2024.
1 / 5