With Japan beating Spain in the other group game, Costa Rica’s 2-1 lead over Germany would have seen them progress to the Round of 16 in place of their European counterparts. However, late strikes from Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug meant their campaign ended in heartbreak as they were eliminated from the tournament following a 4-2 defeat.

Bennette started on the bench at the Al Bayt Stadium but entered the fray in the 74th minute. Costa Rica were able to hold Germany for a further ten minutes but when Havertz netted his second of the evening, and his side’s third, they sat bottom of the group once again with Spain and Japan eventually progressing after a crazy night of World Cup action.

Sunderland's Jewison Bennette in action for Costa Rica at the World Cup (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)