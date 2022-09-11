Here is all the latest gossip surrounding Sunderland and the rest of the Championship:

Magpies ‘join race’ for Sunderland starlet

Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg in action for England (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg with the Black Cats facing a huge battle to keep hold of the teenager.

Everton have also reportedly shown interest in Rigg, but won’t pay a fee believed to be around £2.5million for his services.

Despite being just 15 years of age, Rigg has featured for Sunderland’s Under-21 side this season and is becoming one of the club’s hottest and most coveted prospects.

Reading ‘close’ to Walcott signing

Reading were under a transfer embargo this summer, limiting Paul Ince’s side to free transfers and loan moves.

One man they almost managed to tempt to the Select Car Leasing Stadium was former Arsenal and Everton winger Theo Walcott.

Walcott, 33, was tipped to leave St Mary’s this summer and had late interest from Turkish clubs, however, he will remain on the south coast for the time being - despite Reading being ‘close’ to sealing a deal for the former England international.

Ince told the Daily Echo: “We were close to getting a deal for Theo Walcott.

“I spoke to him, we had a good conversation, but he had a year left at Southampton and we couldn’t make the figures work which is disappointing because the boy wanted to come.