News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Sunderland star Trai Hume tipped to 'amass a lot of caps' by international manager Michael O'Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is a fan of Sunderland defender Trai Hume

By James Copley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume has been tipped to "amass a lot of caps" for Northern Ireland by manager Michael O'Neill.

Hume recently extended his contract at the Stadium of Light to 2027 with the option of a further year on top. The 21-year-old was also called up to the Northern Ireland squad this week with O'Neill remarking on his versatility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The great thing about Trai is that I’ve seen him in a number of positions for Sunderland," said O'Neill. Trai is very flexible; he can play on the left if you need him to play there, he can play on the right.

“He predominantly plays right-back for Sunderland, but I’ve also seen him play towards the end of the season as a centre-back, which was a big ask because he wasn’t playing with a dominant centre-back wither, he was the most dominant one with Luke O’Nien as both Danny Batth and Daniel [Ballard] were both injured.

Most Popular

“I think Conor (Bradley has maybe more in his locker than just us seeing him as a right-back. The decision for me in the previous two games was that we played with a back three and I had seen Conor play consistently as a right wing-back for Bolton.

“Trai had played as a right-back or a left-sided centre-back in a three, but I see two very young players who I’d be very surprised if they don’t amass a lot of caps for Northern Ireland."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern Ireland will play Denmark away and Khazakstan at home as they bid to qualify for the European Championships.

Related topics:SunderlandNorthern IrelandStadium of Light