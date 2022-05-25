Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

McGeady set for Johnson reunion?

Aiden McGeady has been linked with a move to Scotland with the winger expected to depart Sunderland at the end of his current contract.

Sunderland's Aiden McGeady has been linked with a move to Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

McGeady has been tipped to join Hibernian in Scotland with former boss Lee Johnson reportedly keen on bringing the winger to Easter Road.

The 36-year-old left Scotland in 2010 to join Spartak Moscow, before joining Everton in 2014.

McGeady, who has been at the Stadium of Light since 2017, save for a brief stint on-loan at Charlton Athletic, has previously revealed his desire to continue playing, wherever that may be.

“I honestly don’t know. I still want to play. I’m going to carry on playing. I just don’t know where it will be.

“I doubt it will be here but I have enjoyed my time here. If it has come to end then so be it.

“I have enjoyed it here massively. Hence why I’ve stayed for so long.”

New Fleetwood Town boss, and McGeady’s former Celtic team mate, Scott Brown, has also been credited with an interest in the winger.

Wycombe Wanderers retained list

Losing play-off finalists Wycombe Wanderers have released their ‘retained list’ ahead of their 2022/23 League One campaign.

Joe Jacobson, Anthony Stewart, David Stockdale, Domini Gape and Lewis Wing, who all featured for Wycombe in their defeat at Wembley, have all been offered new deals by the Chairboys.

Jean-Baptiste Fischer, Adam Przybek, Olly Pendlebury, Andre Burley, Malachi Linton and Max Ram have all been released by the club.

Owls star eyed by Argentine club

Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass is reportedly being eyed by Argentine Primera Division side Club Atlético Talleres.

Club Atlético Talleres are currently managed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha who worked alongside Windass whilst in Scotland.

As picked up by Yorkshire Live, club president Andres Fassi stated earlier this week: “We are in talks with an English player, who Pedro [Caixinha] already had in Europe as a player, wants to come and live the experience of Argentine soccer.