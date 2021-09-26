Here is all the latest transfer gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Promotion rivals could lose striker in January

Accrington Stanley’s Dion Charles is reportedly a target for Scottish-side Hibernian who could move for the striker in January.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon is reporting that Hibs are looking to continue their pursuit of the striker which started in the summer and with the Northern Ireland international out of contract at the end of this season, they could make a move in January to tempt him away from Accrington.

Charles scored 19 goals in League One last season, but has failed to net in the six games he has played so far this campaign.

Before their clash with Sunderland, Stanley sat in 2nd in League One, however they have taken just one point from their two matches since and have dropped down to 7th - Charles was not in either matchday squad.

Portsmouth to send promising midfielder out on-loan

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed his plans to send promising midfielder Jay Mingi out on-loan.

Mingi, 20, is only a new signing at Fratton Park, but Cowley believes a loan move will be best for his development:

“Jay came in and really impressed us with his energy, power and athleticism.

“It gives us a good group of talented young professionals, along with Haji Mnoga, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid.

“The plan is for Jay to go out somewhere and play regular games.

“This, accompanied with a good training programme, will hopefully see him develop as we hope.”

Embleton in contract talks with Sunderland

Lee Johnson has revealed that Sunderland and Elliot Embleton are in contract talks, saying that there is ‘an appetite’ for a ‘long-term deal’:

"From my point of view I'm obviously keen to protect that player-coach relationship, and continuing to help and aid him playing as well as I can.”

Johnson continued: "He's got to just concentrate on his football and his on-pitch stuff, and we'll let Kristjaan [Speakman] and the agents deal with the other side.

"I'm pretty sure there's an appetite to stay on his part, and on our part there's very obviously an appetite to keep him on a long-term deal."

