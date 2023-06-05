Dan Ballard has revealed he "rushed" himself back from injury too soon as he was desperate to aid Sunderland's Championship play-off campaign under head coach Tony Mowbray

The defender joined Sunderland from Arsenal during last summer's window after the Black Cats fought off interest from Burnley to land the ex-Blackpool and Millwall loanee's signature.

The Northern Ireland international showed real quality alongside defensive partner Danny Batth during his first season on Wearside but was unfortunately limited to just 19 Championship appearances owing to several injuries.

The first, a broken foot sustained against QPR at the Stadium of Light, kept Ballard out for several months at the beginning of the campaign, with a hamstring issue hindering the former Arsenal man's progress towards the back end of the season.

"It was a small injury supposed to keep me out for around two weeks but I rushed back too soon and it turned into a more serious one. It is a lesson learned as I had never had a hammy injury before," Ballard told The Athletic.

It was in a niggly area so I was rushing back for the play-offs when I was out running I was pushing too soon and it set me back. I'd have probably pushed it again for the play-offs, which is stupid, but I felt the pressure to be there.

