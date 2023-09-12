News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sunderland star Trai Hume reflects on 'tough to take' international experience

By James Copley
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume says losing has been "tough to take" with Northern Ireland on international duty.

The former Linfield man made his sixth appearance for his national side in Kazakhstan on Sunday as Northern Ireland lost by a single goal with Hume turning in a good performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I thought we had a lot of the ball, especially in the first-half,” Hume said. “During the game, I thought we controlled the game to our tempo but we seem to just keep on getting punished in the key moments of the game and we can’t seem to punish them. It’s very disappointing.

“I thought they might have only had two or three shots in the game, and they’ve scored from one of them.

Most Popular

“It’s a good strike from their lad but maybe we can do better with it. Then the chances we seem to be getting, we just can’t seem to take at key moments.”

After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 21, signed a contract extension at Sunderland earlier this summer, with his deal now running until 2027.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hume was named the Northern Ireland fans’ player of the match in Kazakhstan as he continues to adapt to international football and to playing for Sunderland in the Championship.

“Definitely, it’s good getting the experience. Even the losses, it will be good going into the future because I don’t like losing,” he added.

“It’s tough to take, especially when it’s in tight games, so hopefully we can keep improving. I thought I did okay myself but obviously we didn’t win the game, so we need to improve.”

Related topics:Sunderland