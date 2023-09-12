Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume says losing has been "tough to take" with Northern Ireland on international duty.

The former Linfield man made his sixth appearance for his national side in Kazakhstan on Sunday as Northern Ireland lost by a single goal with Hume turning in a good performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we had a lot of the ball, especially in the first-half,” Hume said. “During the game, I thought we controlled the game to our tempo but we seem to just keep on getting punished in the key moments of the game and we can’t seem to punish them. It’s very disappointing.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought they might have only had two or three shots in the game, and they’ve scored from one of them.

“It’s a good strike from their lad but maybe we can do better with it. Then the chances we seem to be getting, we just can’t seem to take at key moments.”

After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 21, signed a contract extension at Sunderland earlier this summer, with his deal now running until 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume was named the Northern Ireland fans’ player of the match in Kazakhstan as he continues to adapt to international football and to playing for Sunderland in the Championship.

“Definitely, it’s good getting the experience. Even the losses, it will be good going into the future because I don’t like losing,” he added.