Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Pritchard recognition

Alex Pritchard’s superb performance at Wembley has been recognised by EA Sports with the midfielder named in their Team of the Week.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old grabbed two assists at Wembley to help seal Sunderland's promotion back to the Championship after four seasons in the third-tier.

Pritchard joins an illustrious group in the latest Team of the Week with Heung-Min Son, Andrew Robertson and Angel Di Maria also selected.

FIFA 22 players are now able to play with the new 77-rated Pritchard card.

Former Black Cat leaves Crewe

Sunderland's Alex Pritchard was on-fire at Wembley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crewe Alexandra have announced that Mikael Mandron will leave the club after two seasons at the Mornflake Stadium.

Mandron, who spent five years as a Sunderland player before leaving for Eastleigh in 2016, scored seven goals this season but couldn’t help Crewe avoid relegation back to League Two.

In a statement released by Crewe, Mandron was praised for his work ethic and commitment during his time at the club: “His work ethic and commitment to the team also saw him play in wide positions and was even utilised as a right wing-back last season as then Crewe boss, David Artell struggled for personnel in that position.

“Popular in the dressing room and a leader, Crewe Alexandra can only thank Mikael for his contribution over the last two seasons and we wish him every success in the future.”

Charlton ‘close’ to appointment

Charlton Athletic are reportedly ‘close’ to appointing Ben Garner as Johnnie Jackson’s successor at the Valley.

According to the Evening Standard, Charlton and Swindon have reportedly agreed a compensation package that would allow the 42-year-old to make the jump up to League One after seeing his Swindon side denied promotion after defeat in their play-off semi-final to Port Vale.

Garner has previously been in charge of Bristol Rovers and was Tony Pulis’ assistant manager whilst at West Brom before his departure in 2017.