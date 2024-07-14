Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were boosted by the return of former Tottenham man Dennis Cirkin against Gateshead

Sunderland full-back Dennis Cirkin has spoken about his return to action and offered reflections on last season’s injury woes and new head coach Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats were boosted by the return of the former Tottenham left-back after the player missed large parts of last season through injury. Sunderland lost the game 2-1 at Gateshead with Cirkin playing until the 70-minute mark.

“It was really good. I think the score wasn't great, but on a personal note, it was really good to be back out there and play with the team, be involved again, build up fitness,” Cirkin said after the defeat.

Asked about his injury set-backs last season, Cirkin responded: “They were really difficult. But in those moments, I learned a lot. And I think that's the most important thing is when you go through times like that.

“I got injured three times with the same thing. You have to learn from it and don't give up, keep going and it will work out in the end and it did.”

Cirkin is working under a new head coach in Le Bris after the Frenchman was appointed earlier this season ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

“Really good, Cirkin said when asked about Le Bris’ impact. “Just excited, to be honest, to learn from a new coach, a foreign coach, the first time I worked under a French manager. And, you know, his ideas and philosophy, I think it aligns really well with what the club wants.”