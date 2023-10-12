Despite a 4-0 home loss to Middlesbrough ahead of the international break, Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship campaign as they sit in fourth spot after 11 games.

The Black Cats have won six of their 11 matches, drawing once while losing other four. They are nine points behind Ipswich Town in second, with the newly-promoted side enjoying an impressive return to the second tier. Tony Mowbray’s side return to action at Stoke City after the international break before a trip to current league leaders Leicester City.