Sunderland star named in Championship Team of the Season so far as Leeds United, Leicester City & Ipswich Town men feature - gallery

Sunderland sit fourth in the Championship after 11 games

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

Despite a 4-0 home loss to Middlesbrough ahead of the international break, Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship campaign as they sit in fourth spot after 11 games.

The Black Cats have won six of their 11 matches, drawing once while losing other four. They are nine points behind Ipswich Town in second, with the newly-promoted side enjoying an impressive return to the second tier. Tony Mowbray’s side return to action at Stoke City after the international break before a trip to current league leaders Leicester City.

Stats experts at WhoScored have named their Championship Team of the Season so far using their player ratings system. It is no surprise to see Leicester City and Ipswich Town represented after a strong start for the top two but there is a spot for one Sunderland man who has enjoyed an impressive season so far.

WhoScored rating: 7

1. GK - Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich Town)

WhoScored rating: 7

WhoScored rating: 7.1

2. DEF - Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.1

WhoScored rating: 7.2

3. DEF - Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.2

WhoScored rating: 7.2

4. DEF - Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City)

WhoScored rating: 7.2

