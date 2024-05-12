Transfer news: Sunderland star linked with Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund and Manchester United
Sunderland’s teenage sensation Chris Rigg has once again been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.
Rigg, 16, came on as a second-half substitute for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the Championship campaign, making his 21st appearance of the season and his 24th career appearance in all competitions.
The 16-year-old Hebburn-born midfielder also netted three goals against Crewe Alexandra, Southampton and Blackburn Rovers during the 2023-24 season. However, a report from The Sun has stated that Rigg will be in the “shop window” with England under117s this month The Sun adds that German giants Both Leverkusen and Dortmund “fancy” the teenager, who Manchester United looked at last summer. Rigg continues to be the subject of transfer interest from major clubs in England and Europe with the highly-rated youth prodigy seen as one of the premier talents in world football for his age. The Echo understands that Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keen on Rigg.
The player signed a two-year scholarship deal at Sunderland last summer, which was seen as a major coup for the club amid interest from top-level clubs. Rigg will be able to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 in June and has a deal in principle agreed with Sunderland. However, until that contract is signed, there is no guarantee Rigg will stay at the club.
Rigg captained England at under-16 level, before being promoted to the under-17 squad while only 15 years old.
