Hume – a January signing from Linfield – made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in their friendly match against Hungary.

The right-back came off the bench in the 83rd minute at Windsor Park as Baraclough’s side were beaten 1-0 and was likened to Liverpool man Conor Bradley, the 18-year-hold who made his debut earlier this year.

“Trai was fearless,” said Baraclough. “It was almost like another Conor Bradley when he first came in. No fear and he went at his man.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trai Hume

“He also managed to get on the end of a cross and the keeper had to parry one out. I also enjoyed it when he was in possession as well.

“Trai came on with 10 minutes left and it’s difficult to get into a game never mind make your debut, but he’s gone at the full-back, got a cross in and got on the end of something at the back post.”

Speaking about Hume’s substitution, Barraclough added: “I think it took Trai by surprise because when I looked back at the subs, he still had all his warm gear on!” he smiled.

“I don’t think he was expecting to get on.

“I pointed at him and he went ‘me?’ I was like ‘come on’. I just said to him ‘be confident’ and ‘be proactive’.

"I didn’t have any preconceived ideas to get Trai off the bench, but for a young player making his debut, where three months ago he was playing Irish League football.. brilliant.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.