Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham showed his class following the Black Cats' loss to Southampton last weekend.

The 18-year-old was at fault for Southampton's opening goal after Stuart Armstrong pounced to capitalise on Jobe's mistake with Sunderland then falling 2-0 down to an Adam Armstrong penalty.

Sunderland fought back with a Romaine Mundle goal and a wonder strike from Jobe before eventually succumbing to two Joe Rothwell goals.

After the game, though, Jobe approached the away end and handed a delighted young Sunderland fan, Henry Ridley, his match-worn shirt as a souvenir for making the trip to Southampton to watch the Wearsiders play.

Henry's dad, John Ridley, said: "Bad result but the best day with my family. The feeling when Bellingham equalised will live with me forever. Then Jobe gave Henry his shirt."

He added: "Luckiest kid in the world. Got Jobe's shirt. Bad esult but that feeling when the Bellingham equaliser went in was unreal."

Jobe joined Sunderland from Birmingham City last summer and has scored six goals in 36 Championship appearances so far this campaign.

Sunderland's loss to Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Championship on Saturday marked the Wearsiders' sixth loss on the spin for the first time since March 2006. The Wearsiders are now 12th in the league.