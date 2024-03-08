Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are now preparing for a tricky clash with Southampton as they look to end their poor run of form. The season has gotten away from the Black Cats, with two managerial sackings not likely helping their cause.

The playoffs may well be out of reach at this point, with Sunderland 10 points off with 10 games to go, but the Black Cats will be determined to finish the season with a bang and to impress whoever is in charge next season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

Bellingham warning

Sky Sports pundit Brian Deane has sent a warning to Sunderland man Jobe Bellingham amid links with an exit this summer. “I really think if I was advising Jobe, he’s at a big club and there are so many things he can learn at Sunderland – a huge club," Deane told Sunderland Nation.

"There’s a lot of expectation when they go out at the Stadium of Light, and he has to become their biggest player and then after that, then he’s ready for the next step. If he goes to a Premier League club [now], the problem he’ll have is that the Premier League is another level up. I know he’s a young kid, and there isn’t a rush with someone so young with such a bright future ahead. It’s more about making sure he’s ready.

“It’s easy to look at his brother Jude out in La Liga with Real Madrid, who is a leading light, but sometimes it’s better to play a more patient game, and Sunderland is the perfect place for his education. If he leaves Sunderland and goes to a Premier League club, he might end up getting farmed out on loan to a Championship club anyway. I think he’s at the perfect place at the moment to just learn his craft – just enjoy it because it will become very serious as soon as he does make the switch to the Premier League.”

Summerville advice

Bellingham isn't the only standout Championship player being urged to stay amid exit links. Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Crysencio Summerville should stay at Leeds this summer after a superb season.

I think he would be better off sticking with Leeds,” explained Goodman to Football League World. “I’ve got no doubt that if and when Leeds get promoted they’ll build a team around him. I don’t think for a second that Leeds would do a Sheffield United and not invest, and you’d hope that they did a better job of investing than Burnley have done, with respect to Burnley.