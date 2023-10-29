Sunderland star earns stunning 9.9 rating as he makes Championship Team of the Week alongside Leeds United & Leicester City men - gallery
Sunderland ended their three-game losing streak in the Championship on Saturday
Sunderland ended their three-game losing streak with a welcome 3-1 home win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon to move seventh in the Championship table and just a point adrift of the play-off places. The Black Cats went into the game having suffered losses to Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City but goals from Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke earned all three points after Hwang Ui-jo had given the Canaries the lead.
Elsewhere in the Championship, Leicester City and Ipswich Town continue to impress as they tightened their grip on the top two spots over the weekend but there is still plenty to play for this term. Sunderland are just three points behind Leeds United in third while only five points separate third and 10th
Using WhoScored’s ratings, we have put together the best 11 performers from Saturday’s Championship games with one Sunderland man making the cut with a 9.9 rating. Take a look...