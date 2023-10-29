Sunderland ended their three-game losing streak with a welcome 3-1 home win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon to move seventh in the Championship table and just a point adrift of the play-off places. The Black Cats went into the game having suffered losses to Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City but goals from Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke earned all three points after Hwang Ui-jo had given the Canaries the lead.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leicester City and Ipswich Town continue to impress as they tightened their grip on the top two spots over the weekend but there is still plenty to play for this term. Sunderland are just three points behind Leeds United in third while only five points separate third and 10th

Using WhoScored’s ratings, we have put together the best 11 performers from Saturday’s Championship games with one Sunderland man making the cut with a 9.9 rating. Take a look...

1 . GK: Jack Bonham (Stoke City) - 7.9 Made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Stoke beat Middlesbrough. Alex Neil’s side have now beaten Leeds United, Sunderland and Boro since the international break ended. Photo Sales

2 . DEF: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 8.5 Scored his third goal of the season as Cardiff City beat Bristol City 2-0. Also made two tackles, three interceptions and five clearances. Photo Sales

3 . DEF: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) - 7.8 Scored his first goal of the season as Southampton beat Birmingham City. Also won three aerial duels and made four clearances. Photo Sales