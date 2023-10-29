News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland star earns stunning 9.9 rating as he makes Championship Team of the Week alongside Leeds United & Leicester City men - gallery

Sunderland ended their three-game losing streak in the Championship on Saturday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 29th Oct 2023

Sunderland ended their three-game losing streak with a welcome 3-1 home win over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon to move seventh in the Championship table and just a point adrift of the play-off places. The Black Cats went into the game having suffered losses to Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Leicester City but goals from Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke earned all three points after Hwang Ui-jo had given the Canaries the lead.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Leicester City and Ipswich Town continue to impress as they tightened their grip on the top two spots over the weekend but there is still plenty to play for this term. Sunderland are just three points behind Leeds United in third while only five points separate third and 10th

Using WhoScored’s ratings, we have put together the best 11 performers from Saturday’s Championship games with one Sunderland man making the cut with a 9.9 rating. Take a look...

Made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Stoke beat Middlesbrough. Alex Neil’s side have now beaten Leeds United, Sunderland and Boro since the international break ended.

1. GK: Jack Bonham (Stoke City) - 7.9

Made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Stoke beat Middlesbrough. Alex Neil's side have now beaten Leeds United, Sunderland and Boro since the international break ended.

Scored his third goal of the season as Cardiff City beat Bristol City 2-0. Also made two tackles, three interceptions and five clearances.

2. DEF: Perry Ng (Cardiff City) - 8.5

Scored his third goal of the season as Cardiff City beat Bristol City 2-0. Also made two tackles, three interceptions and five clearances.

Scored his first goal of the season as Southampton beat Birmingham City. Also won three aerial duels and made four clearances.

3. DEF: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) - 7.8

Scored his first goal of the season as Southampton beat Birmingham City. Also won three aerial duels and made four clearances.

Also netted his first goal of the season as Stoke continued their impressive form with a win at Boro. Produced two tackles and three clearances.

4. DEF: Michael Rose (Stoke City) -

Also netted his first goal of the season as Stoke continued their impressive form with a win at Boro. Produced two tackles and three clearances.

