The Sunderland striker has been backed for big things after his recent goalscoring exploits

EFL pundit and former player Carlton Palmer has backed Eliezer Mayenda to achieve big things at Sunderland.

The 19-year-old bagged his fifth and sixth goals of the season against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night as Sunderland won away in the Championship. Mayenda has also chipped in with five assists this season, taking his goal contribution tally to 11 during 2024-25.

Mayenda has been in and out of head coach Régis Le Bris’ side this season, at times playing on the right wing or as part of a striking duo with Sunderland colleague Wilson Isidor, who has managed 13 goal contributions of his own so far this season.

"These young players are flourishing under Le Bris; he has given them a license to play, and they are doing ever so well," Palmer told Football League World. “Mayenda scored two massive goals for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday to see them still push for automatic promotion.

"He's only 19 and has six goals and five assists this season. He has tremendous ability; he's been a bit of a slow-burner and hasn't had a lot of minutes because Wilson Isidor has been outstanding this season, but on Friday night Mayenda stepped in to do the job for Sunderland and Le Bris.

"Both of these players are showing great form. Mayenda looks like a talented, talented player, obviously he would want more game-time and we'll have to wait and see how he develops. He had a smattering of a few first-team appearances last season and had a loan spell at Hibernian which wasn't very good, but he's been drafted into the first-team picture under Le Bris.

"Le Bris has been patient with him and it seems to be working. He has undoubted ability and seems to have maturity. He came in even though he had costly misses against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke, so he was under immense pressure when the manager put him in the side, and he's delivered for him.

"He could have a big, big future at Sunderland and in the game. He looks to be a very good and grounded player."