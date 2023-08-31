Sunderland stalwart nears exit and reunion with Alex Neil at Stoke City

Lynden Gooch's long association with Sunderland is on the brink of coming to a close, with the versatile 27-year-old now expected to reunite with Alex Neil at Stoke City.

Gooch has been weighing up his future over the summer as it became increasingly unlikely that he would be offered a new contract when his current deal expires next summer. The 27-year-old has not started any of Sunderland's fixtures this season with Trai Hume establishing himself in the right-back position, though Gooch has also had some issues with a hamstring injury.

It's understood that Gooch is now closing on a move to Stoke City, who will offer him more security with a two-year contract. His exit looks increasingly likely to be confirmed alongside Ross Stewart's, after Sunderland and Southampton agreed a fee on Thursday night.

Gooch's exit will be an emotional one for both player and club, given he has now been involved with the club for over a decade and has made well in excess of 200 appearances for the club.

He scored the winning goal as the club ended their Wembley hoodoo in the Papa John's Trophy final against Tranmere Rovers, and was part of the side who then won promotion from League One against Wycombe Wanderers eighteen months later.

Gooch was one of a number of senior players who were linked with an exit this summer as they enter the final year of their contract, though at this stage he is by some distance the closest to departing.