Sunderland have invested heavily behind the scenes at the club this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's around 36 hours from football returning to the Stadium of Light and the ground is buzzing with activity.

It has been arguably the most ambitious and exciting transfer window in the club's modern history, the investment notable not just in its scale but also its speed. Winning promotion to the Premier League required significant work to strengthen the squad and that Sunderland went up via the play-offs meant it had to happen at speed, too. Off the pitch, it has been no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been an eight-figure investment into the Stadium of Light this summer, following on from significant and in truth well overdue structural work a year ago. The message has been clear: Sunderland want to be Premier League level both on and off the pitch.

Jimmy Montgomery stands in front of a new mural painted in his honour. Photo by Sunderland AFC | Photo courtesy of Sunderland AFC

Supporters will get their first glimpse of the changes on Saturday, when Real Betis visit Wearside two weeks out from the start of the Premier League season. The first thing fans will notice is that the concourses have had a significant makeover, with work done to give them a more modern look but also to make it feel a little more like home. The walls have all been painted red, giving a bit of warmth to what at times can feel like a little bit of a soulless bowl. All around the ground murals have been painted paying tribute to club legends, from Raich Carter all the way through to Thomas Sorenson and Jermain Defoe. The lyrics to popular Sunderland songs also adorn the walls around the concourses, from keep the red flag flying high to Shipyards by the Lake Poets. There have also been some upgrades to the catering facilities, with a new draught system that the club believe will improve the quality on offer and also the speed of service. eBars are being introduced allowing fans to pour their own pints, and there will be brand new TVs installed for those watching the other fixtures and the build up pre-match.

Sunderland's concourses have been refurbished ahead of the new campaign. Photo courtesy of Sunderland AFC | Sunderland AFC

Upgrades have also been made to the facilities for players, and perhaps most eye-catching is an impressive overhaul of the tunnel. Inspired by the now iconic 'Til The End branding, the tunnel has been redecorated and features the black cat eyes now synonymous with those play-off successes. 'Ready to Go' also adorns the tunnel walls. It’s a striking sight and crucially should feel unique to Sunderland and this squad given what they have achieved in recent years.

The club's media facilities have been overhauled ahead of the new season, with a now dedicated press conference room installed. and the pre-existing facilities improved. And there has been a major investment in the club's hospitality areas, which of course began last summer but has now gone up to another level. Chef Tommy Banks, michelin starred and a lifelong Sunderland fan, is spearheading the offering in two of the new spaces as the club look not just to improve their offering but also to bolster the commercial revenues.

A new look Stadium of Light. Photo courtesy of Sunderland AFC | Sunderland AFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After its unveiling ahead of the play-off semi final against Coventry City, the Jimmy Montgomery Stand is now officially in place, with the club icon getting his first look at the new signage on a visit to the ground earlier this week.

The Jimmy Montgomery Stand. Photo courtesy of Sunderland AFC | Sunderland AFC

Returning back to the top tier after an eight-year absence, the Stadium has a more modern look as it moves into a new era now nearly 30 years since it first opened. It only adds to the excitement and the feeling that a new era has dawned on Wearside, especially with the wave of investment in the city centre and the new pedestrian bridge opening later this month.

Sunderland know they face a tall order in trying to buck the recent trend of promoted teams being relegated straight back to the Championship, but they are determined not to make up the numbers and to use this windfall to future proof the club for years to come.

Sunderland's Roker End concourse. Pic courtesy of Sunderland AFC | Sunderland AFC

When fans step back into their second home on Saturday, it will feel like the start of a new chapter. And that's even before Granit Xhaka takes to the pitch.