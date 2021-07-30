Sunderland squad hit by gastroenteritis outbreak ahead of final pre-season friendly

The club say that ‘several’ players are affected and are unavailable for selection against Hull City tonight as a result.

Senior goalkeeper Lee Burge is one notable absentee from the matchday squad, while Bailey Wright is also absent after making his return from injury at Tranmere Rovers earlier this week.

Alex Pritchard and Aiden McGeady are missing, though the former is still working his way up to match fitness and McGeady had not been expected to feature after recently having a pre-planned injection in his knee for tendonitis.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland play their final pre-season friendly tonight

The outbreak means there are some opportunities for young players to come onto the bench, though a number are missing.

Adam Richardson, a 17-year-old England youth international goalkeeper makes his first appearance in a senior squad.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Neil; Evans, O’Nien; Gooch, Embleton, Hawkes, Stewart