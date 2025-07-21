Sunderland 0-1 Sporting Lisbon: This is how it played out and what you need to know

Sunderland played the second and final friendly of their pre-season trip to Portugal against Sporting Lisbon

Sunderland fell to a narrow defeat against Sporting Lisbon despite producing a solid performance against the reigning Portuguese champions.

The Black Cats dominated the first half but couldn’t make their openings pay and were caught out by a sloppy piece of defending that allowed Francisco Trincao to score the winner. Sporting dominated the second half against an inexperienced Sunderland XI, but created few chances in a far more sedate half.

As expected Le Bris again named two different sides in each half, and that the Black Cats went into the break 1-0 down reflected little of the balance of play. Sunderland had been bright from the off, even it was Sporting Lisbon dominating possession. Sunderland were happy to sit in and wait for the moment to press and then break, perhaps a guide to how they will tackle the Premier League season.

They had the better of the opening moments, Trai Hume just nodding an Enzo Le Fee corner wide of the far post. The opening goal came from nowhere shortly after, Sporting picking a good moment to turn possession across the backline into a long ball forward. There was a hint of offside as Conrad Harder broke in behind but the flag stayed down and the striker capitalised on the indecision of goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu. With Noukeu stranded, Harder crossed from Trincao who had the simplest of finishes.

Sunderland were almost level when Seelt, very impressive throughout the half, sprung Adingra free with a nice pass. A clever bit of combination play saw Le Fee cut a cross back for Mayenda, whose first-time effort flashed just wide of the post.

Le Fee was at the heart of Sunderland's good play, and they continued to create the better openings after the drinks break. Talbi had an effort saved well by Silva, while Diarra also went close with a fierce drive to the near post. Sunderland were finding ways of opening Sporting up, Mayenda having an effort very well blocked shortly behind the break. There may not have been too many clear chances, but Sunderland had enjoyed the better of the play.

The Black Cats’ change XI started the second half well, winning a free kick from which Abdullahi diverted Alan Browne’s effort just wide before the offside flag was raised. Sunderland continued to get into some good areas at times, one good drive from the very willing Timur Tutierov leading to a long spell around the Sporting box before the ball was finally cleared from trouble.

The momentum of the game, however, had undoubtedly changed. Sporting were now increasingly dominating possession, getting to the byline regularly even if clear chances were not frequent. They went close to scoring when a corner ran kindly for Trincao on the edge of the box, the playmaker going close to doubling his tally with a curling effort that dipped just wide of the far post.

Sporting continued to dominate the ball as the tempo dropped and the game ground to something of a halt, but Sunderland kept their defensive discipline well and the clean sheet the changed side earned in the second half was deserved. The final result was a narrow defeat but in truth, this was a pretty positive night for Sunderland on two fronts. They played very well in the first half, and an inexperienced side dug in pretty well through the second.