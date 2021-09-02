Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman reveals why Josh Hawkes has joined Tranmere Rovers

The deal has only just been confirmed by Tranmere, two days after the 11pm transfer window closed on Tuesday evening.

It follows FA and EFL approval while Tranmere awaited confirmation from the FA and league bosses that all the necessary paperwork had been completed in time.

Speakman said: “This is a great opportunity for Josh in League Two and it demonstrates his progress to date.

"This is the natural next step for him after Under-23 football, and we will monitor his development very closely.”

An SAFC club statement added: “All at SAFC would like to wish Josh the best of luck during his loan spell at Prenton Park.”

A Tranmere statement read: “Tranmere Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes on loan until the end of the season, following FA and EFL approval.

“The deal was completed late on Tuesday night but we were awaiting confirmation from both parties, which has now been received.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Hawkes, a former Hartlepool United midfielder, could face his former club on Saturday when Pools face Tranmere in League Two.

