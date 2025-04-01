Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland striker had suffered a minor set-back but now looks to be back in full training

Ross Stewart was recently spotted participating in full first-team Southampton training ahead of the Saints’ upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old Scotland international, who joined Saints from Sunderland in 2023 for approximately £10million despite being injured at the time, has had a challenging stint with the club, making only nine appearances thus far. The striker had returned for the club’s under-21 side earlier this year but was withdrawn from youth duties after suffering a minor set-back.

Stewart's most recent major set-back occurred in October when he was forced to leave the pitch after just 27 minutes of his first start for Southampton due to an injury. Before that, he had come off the bench four times under ex-manager Russell Martin before getting the nod to start against Arsenal, only to suffer another injury blow.

Under the new management of Ivan Juric, who took over in December, Stewart had not yet trained with the first team, and the Croatian coach had previously confessed to not having spoken with the striker. However, with Juric set to address the media at 1:30pm on Tuesday ahead of the Crystal Palace fixture and update on Stewart's status is expected.

Southampton have been keen to highlight Stewart's return to full training following the international break, featuring him in six out of the 30 photos posted on their official website from a session held late last week. The club recently gave Stewart a 45-minute run-out with the under-21s against his former team, Sunderland, which ended in a 3-3 stalemate, although he was omitted from their subsequent games.

Reports on the South Coast say that while medical staff observed a minor reaction to that outing, fortunately, no new injury occurred, and they prudently opted to ease him back into action. Since leaving Sunderland for Southampton 578 days ago at the time of writing, Stewart has featured just seven times in the league for the Saints with another two appearances coming in cup competitions, costing the Saints over £1million per appearance.