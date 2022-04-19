Lee Gregory scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot at Hillsborough, moving Darren Moore’s side up to fourth in the table ahead of Plymouth, Wycombe and Sunderland.
The Black Cats’ play-off hopes remain in their own hands, though, as Alex Neil’s team have played a game less than both Plymouth and Wycombe ahead of them.
Wycombe are also set to host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Sunderland will face Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light.
Most Popular
-
1
This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle to finish as the League One season draws to a tense conclusion
-
2
Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane makes management admission
-
3
What Sunderland fans are saying about Plymouth Argyle draw, Corry Evans and the League One play-off race
-
4
'Very important performance': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after nervy draw at Plymouth Argyle
-
5
Plymouth Argyle boss delivered this verdict on Sunderland draw and the play-off race
Oxford also kept their faint play-off hopes alive after beating MK Dons 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.
That result saw The Dons miss a chance to move back into the automatic promotion places after second-place Rotherham were beaten 2-0 at Burton.
As a result, league leaders Wigan moved a step closer to promotion despite a 2-2 draw at Ipswich.