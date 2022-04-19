Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Gregory scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot at Hillsborough, moving Darren Moore’s side up to fourth in the table ahead of Plymouth, Wycombe and Sunderland.

The Black Cats’ play-off hopes remain in their own hands, though, as Alex Neil’s team have played a game less than both Plymouth and Wycombe ahead of them.

Wycombe are also set to host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Sunderland will face Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Oxford also kept their faint play-off hopes alive after beating MK Dons 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

That result saw The Dons miss a chance to move back into the automatic promotion places after second-place Rotherham were beaten 2-0 at Burton.