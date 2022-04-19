Loading...

Sunderland slip out of League One play-off places after Sheffield Wednesday win while Wigan, Rotherham and MK Dons drop points

Sunderland have once again been pushed out of the League One play-off places after Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 win over bottom of the table Crewe.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 10:01 pm

Lee Gregory scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot at Hillsborough, moving Darren Moore’s side up to fourth in the table ahead of Plymouth, Wycombe and Sunderland.

The Black Cats’ play-off hopes remain in their own hands, though, as Alex Neil’s team have played a game less than both Plymouth and Wycombe ahead of them.

Wycombe are also set to host Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Sunderland will face Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Oxford also kept their faint play-off hopes alive after beating MK Dons 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

That result saw The Dons miss a chance to move back into the automatic promotion places after second-place Rotherham were beaten 2-0 at Burton.

As a result, league leaders Wigan moved a step closer to promotion despite a 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

