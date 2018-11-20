Sunderland slash ticket prices for Checkatrade Trophy clash plus FA Cup details

Sunderland have released ticket information for their upcoming cup games against Walsall and Notts County next month.

Black Cats supporters will be able to buy tickets at a discounted price when Notts County visit the Stadium of Light in the Checkatrade Trophy on December 4 (7.45pm kick-off).

Jack Ross' side topped their group with eight points out of nine, following wins over Carlisle United and Morecambe, as well as a penalty shootout victory over Stoke Under-21s.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, November 21 (9am) and will be available at a cut price of £3 for adults and £1 for over 65s and under 16s.

Season card holders will also be awarded a black cat point if they buy their ticket before the deadline.

Prices will increase to £10 on the day of the game, with no concessions.

Sunderland have also confirmed ticket details for their trip to Walsall in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Black Cats have been allocated 2,131 tickets for the fixture on Saturday, December 1.

Tickets will go on sale to season card holders with 10 or more black cat points from 9am until 4.30pm on Wednesday November 21.

The remaining tickets will go on sale to other season card holders from 9am until 4.30pm on Thursday November 22, and will go on general sale from 9am on Friday November 23.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for over 60s and £5 for under 18s.

You can find more details by visiting the club's website.