Sunderland signing suffers unfortunate injury set-back on international duty

Sunderland's first incoming signing of the summer transfer window, Nectar Triantis, has picked up an injury whilst away on international duty with Australia under-20s.

The 20-year-old defender missed out on a spot in the Socceroos' starting XI to face their under-20 counterparts from France after their official Twitter account confirmed that Triantis had picked up an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia, however, have not yet divulged the nature of Triantis' problem and the exact details remain unclear as of Sunday evening with Sunderland hoping that the former Central Coast Mariners man has just suffered a very minor problem.

Triantis made 26 appearances for the Mariners during the 2022-23 season as they lifted the A-League title before signing for Sunderland during the summer window.

It had been reported that Triantis, who was also linked with Premier League club Crystal Palace, will cost Sunderland a fee around of $500K.