Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland sign Spellman

Sunderland have confirmed that Michael Spellman has joined the club on a one-year deal after impressing whilst on trial with the Black Cats.

The 19-year-old will join Michael Proctor’s Under-23 side next season and the winger revealed his delight at signing for the Black Cats:

“I’m delighted to sign for the club and can’t wait for the season coming up,” Spellman said after signing with Sunderland.

“It feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders to get the deal done after playing here on trial before the summer, and I feel I can bring hard work, desire and hopefully create and score goals.

“The pre-season trip to Canada will be a great experience and I feel that it’s important to play in different areas and expand your game.”

Spellman’s move to Sunderland will be completed following all the regulatory processes.

Championship interest in Pompey star

Portsmouth’s Kieron Freeman could be on the move back to the Championship this summer.

Freeman only joined Pompey last summer, having made the switch from Swansea City, however, his impressive form this year has caught the eye of Hull City.

According to the News, Danny Cowley could allow Freeman to leave Fratton Park as he aims to reshape his squad ahead of another promotion tilt.

Freeman made just 19 league appearances last season after an ankle injury prematurely ended his season.

Cherries ‘eye’ Tavernier

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth will look to add Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier to their ranks this summer.

The Cherries have reportedly listed Tavernier as one of their ‘top targets’ for this summer and are ‘preparing’ a £10million bid for the midfielder.

Tavernier, 23, has played 155 times for Boro, scoring 18 times and assisting another 18 during that time.

His haul of five goals and five assists this season was his best return in the league for Boro.