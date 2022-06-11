Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:
Sunderland sign Spellman
Sunderland have confirmed that Michael Spellman has joined the club on a one-year deal after impressing whilst on trial with the Black Cats.
Most Popular
-
1
17 players Sunderland fans want to sign now window is open - including Everton, Newcastle, Wolves and Sheffield United men
-
2
Sunderland summer 'target' released on a free by Championship rivals
-
3
Sunderland AFC issue strong statement in response to Ron-Thorben Hoffmann claims
-
4
This is what Swansea City and Preston North End target Lynden Gooch has said about his Sunderland future
-
5
Gateshead want more new faces after former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender agrees deal
The 19-year-old will join Michael Proctor’s Under-23 side next season and the winger revealed his delight at signing for the Black Cats:
“I’m delighted to sign for the club and can’t wait for the season coming up,” Spellman said after signing with Sunderland.
“It feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders to get the deal done after playing here on trial before the summer, and I feel I can bring hard work, desire and hopefully create and score goals.
“The pre-season trip to Canada will be a great experience and I feel that it’s important to play in different areas and expand your game.”
Spellman’s move to Sunderland will be completed following all the regulatory processes.
Championship interest in Pompey star
Portsmouth’s Kieron Freeman could be on the move back to the Championship this summer.
Freeman only joined Pompey last summer, having made the switch from Swansea City, however, his impressive form this year has caught the eye of Hull City.
According to the News, Danny Cowley could allow Freeman to leave Fratton Park as he aims to reshape his squad ahead of another promotion tilt.
Freeman made just 19 league appearances last season after an ankle injury prematurely ended his season.
Cherries ‘eye’ Tavernier
According to Football Insider, Bournemouth will look to add Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier to their ranks this summer.
The Cherries have reportedly listed Tavernier as one of their ‘top targets’ for this summer and are ‘preparing’ a £10million bid for the midfielder.
Tavernier, 23, has played 155 times for Boro, scoring 18 times and assisting another 18 during that time.
His haul of five goals and five assists this season was his best return in the league for Boro.
Tavernier’s contract at the Riverside expires at the end of next season and so Boro may feel now is the best time to cash-in on the 23-year-old.