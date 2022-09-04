Sunderland sign crucial deal for Tony Mowbray as Hartlepool-born ex-Blackburn Rovers man joins
Sunderland have announced Tony Mowbray’s assistant.
Sunderland announced the appointment of Hartlepool-born Mark Venus as the club’s new assistant head coach on Sunday afternoon.
The 55-year-old moves to the Stadium of Light following the departure of Martin Canning, Alex Neil's assistant, and links up with long-term colleague Mowbray.
Mowbray was confirmed as Sunderland’s new boss on a two-year contract last week and oversaw the Black Cats’ win over Rotherham United in the Championship hours later.
Mowbray and Venus spent five years together at Blackburn Rovers.