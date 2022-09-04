Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland announced the appointment of Hartlepool-born Mark Venus as the club’s new assistant head coach on Sunday afternoon.

The 55-year-old moves to the Stadium of Light following the departure of Martin Canning, Alex Neil's assistant, and links up with long-term colleague Mowbray.

Mowbray was confirmed as Sunderland’s new boss on a two-year contract last week and oversaw the Black Cats’ win over Rotherham United in the Championship hours later.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Blackburn Rovers assistant head coach Mark Venus in action during the pre match warm up prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Blackburn Rovers and Northampton Town at Ewood Park on January 27, 2018 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

