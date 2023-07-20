News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland sign 24-year-old Blackburn Rovers midfielder in boost to Mel Reay

Sunderland have secured the signing of Natasha Fenton from Blackburn Rovers.

By James Copley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have announced the signing of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Natasha Fenton ahead of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

It has been a tricky summer for head coach Mel Reay with several first-team players - including Neve Herron, Emma Kelly and Tyler Dodds - departing Wearside.

However, Sunderland have moved to capture the signature of Fenton, who ends her 11-year association with Rovers to join the Black Cats, in a massive boost to Reay.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here," Fenton said. "I feel like it’s a great blub to be at, seeing how fantastic the facilities are, and I know football is massive here in the North East so I’m super excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

"I felt like this summer was a time for a change and a new challenge for me, Sunderland came calling and that’s what I wanted to do.”

Reay added: “Tash was a high priority for us to bring to Sunderland. She is a very experienced central midfielder who will bring a vast amount of quality to our team. Her leadership qualities will also add value to our high-performance environment, and she will be a great role model for the youngsters at the club.

Sunderland have also lost Danielle Brown and Abbey this summer with Brenna McPartlan, Nicki Gears, Abby Towers and Allison Cowling also departing.

The Black Cats, though, have added Katie Kitching and Mary McAteed, signed from London City Lionesses and Coventry United respectively alongside Fenton from Blackburn Rovers.

