News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Sunderland reject shock transfer approach from Stuttgart for ex-West Ham man

The latest transfer reports regarding Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah ahead of deadline day.

By James Copley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:14 BST

German club Stuttgart have tried a shock move for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, according to reports.

The midfielder only joined Sunderland from West Ham during the January transfer window but has since cemented himself as one of the first names on Tony Mowbray's team sheet alongside partner in crime Dan Neil.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, after a string of impressive performances towards the end of the 2022-23 season and some good displays during the current campaign, Ekwah has been the subject of interest from Stuttgart.

Mercato, though, have also reported that Sunderland have knocked back the approach from the Bundesliga side with Ekwah set to remain on Wearside beyond the transfer deadline.

Most Popular

The window shuts on September 1 at 11pm with Sunderland still in the market for reinforcements up front. Championship rivals Southampton have also launched multiple bids for Black Cats striker Ross Stewart.

Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn is believed to be close to concluding a switch to Wearside.

Related topics:SunderlandTony MowbrayBlack CatsSouthampton