Sunderland reject shock transfer approach from Stuttgart for ex-West Ham man
The latest transfer reports regarding Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah ahead of deadline day.
German club Stuttgart have tried a shock move for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, according to reports.
The midfielder only joined Sunderland from West Ham during the January transfer window but has since cemented himself as one of the first names on Tony Mowbray's team sheet alongside partner in crime Dan Neil.
However, after a string of impressive performances towards the end of the 2022-23 season and some good displays during the current campaign, Ekwah has been the subject of interest from Stuttgart.
Mercato, though, have also reported that Sunderland have knocked back the approach from the Bundesliga side with Ekwah set to remain on Wearside beyond the transfer deadline.
The window shuts on September 1 at 11pm with Sunderland still in the market for reinforcements up front. Championship rivals Southampton have also launched multiple bids for Black Cats striker Ross Stewart.
Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn is believed to be close to concluding a switch to Wearside.