German club Stuttgart have tried a shock move for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, according to reports.

The midfielder only joined Sunderland from West Ham during the January transfer window but has since cemented himself as one of the first names on Tony Mowbray's team sheet alongside partner in crime Dan Neil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after a string of impressive performances towards the end of the 2022-23 season and some good displays during the current campaign, Ekwah has been the subject of interest from Stuttgart.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mercato, though, have also reported that Sunderland have knocked back the approach from the Bundesliga side with Ekwah set to remain on Wearside beyond the transfer deadline.

The window shuts on September 1 at 11pm with Sunderland still in the market for reinforcements up front. Championship rivals Southampton have also launched multiple bids for Black Cats striker Ross Stewart.