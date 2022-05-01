Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Wycombe's interesting prices to win play-offs

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defeated Morecambe in League One on Saturday to cement their place in the top six.

Broadhead was then forced off with an injury before half-time and was replaced by Jack Clarke.

Jay Matete and Dan Neil were also brought on in the second half as Sunderland closed out the win.

Sunderland were once again backed by a sold-out away end at the Mazuma Stadium but will now face Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed defender Harlee Dean doing fine despite missing out on the 4-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday and is on contention to face Sunderland.

Moore also provided an update on key midfielder Barry Bannan, who was taken off against Pompey with a hamstring injury.

He said: “We like to give it 24 to 48 hours to settle down. We will then have more of a clear picture. Things can settle down in a couple of days.”

In terms of injuries for Sunderland, head coach Alex Neil had admitted that Nathan Broadhead is a major doubt following the Welshman’s injury against Morecambe.

He said: “It's a completely different area I believe. But the worry we've got now is we've finished the game with no centre-forward on the pitch.

But what are the bookies saying ahead of the final shootout in the third tier?

Here are the to win promotion to the Championship through the play-offs courtesy of SkyBet:

Sheffield Wednesday – 15/8