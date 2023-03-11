The business end of the Championship season is approaching - but what will Sunderland's fate be when the campaign comes to an end?

A few defeats recently have slightly dampened spirits on Wearside after a great start to the season had Tony Mowbray’s side very much in the play-off picture.

After gaining promotion from League One last season, a year of stability was wanted at the Stadium of Light and the Black Cats have largely delivered that this season.

But with play-off dreams a possibility on Wearside, what can they achieve this season?

Here, we compare what Football Manager predicts what the final Championship league table will look like to how each team currently stands in the table.

How many of these finishing positions do you think Football Manager have got correct? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

(note: current positions correct as of 2pm on Saturday, March 11)

Blackburn Rovers Football Manager predicted finish = 1st — current Championship position = 4th — difference = -3

Middlesbrough Football Manager predicted finish = 2nd — current Championship position = 3rd — difference = -1

Norwich City Football Manager predicted finish = 3rd — current Championship position = 6th — difference = -3

Coventry City Football Manager predicted finish = 4th — current Championship position = 8th — difference = -4